Study Casts More Doubt on Value of Mammograms

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Mammograms frequently detect small breast tumors that might never become life-threatening, causing women to receive treatment they likely don't need, a new Danish study finds.

About one in every three women between the ages of 50 and 69 who was diagnosed with breast cancer wound up having a tumor that posed no immediate threat to her health, the researchers reported.

At the same time, mammography did not reduce the number of advanced breast cancers found in women in the study.

"This means that breast screening is unlikely to improve breast cancer survival or reduce the use of invasive surgery," said study author Dr. Karsten Juhl Jorgensen, deputy director of research for the Nordic Cochrane Center at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen. "It also means that breast screening leads to unnecessary detection and treatment of many breast cancers."

Dr. Otis Brawley, chief medical officer for the American Cancer Society, said the study shows that breast cancer overdiagnosis is real. But, screening for the disease saves lives as well.

Doctors refer to the detection of non-life-threatening cancers as "overdiagnosis." Women overdiagnosed with breast cancer are frightened needlessly and undergo potentially harmful, but ultimately useless, medical treatments like surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, Jorgensen said.

These results call into question the value of regular mammograms, Jorgensen said. Current U.S. guidelines recommend mammograms every other year for women aged 50 or older, although some medical societies recommend annual screening.

"Breast screening has not lived up to its promises," Jorgensen said. "All women must seriously consider whether participation in breast screening is right for them, after having sought balanced information about what it can and cannot do."

The new study was published in the Jan. 9 issue of the Annals of Internal Medicine.

The American Cancer Society's Brawley agreed that overdiagnosis is a concern. He wrote an editorial that accompanied the study.

But, Brawley said the current regimen still saves lives, and women should continue to get mammograms while doctors hone genetic tests that will provide a more accurate appraisal of each tumor.