Preventive Mastectomy Rates Vary by State

WEDNESDAY, March 29, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- In certain areas of the United States, more women diagnosed with early stage breast cancer are choosing to have the unaffected breast removed, new research finds.

The study also found that younger women are especially likely to have the second breast removed.

Nearly half of women under age 45 diagnosed with early breast cancer in five states opted for the procedure, said the study's senior author, Dr. Ahmedin Jemal. He's vice president of the American Cancer Society's Surveillance and Health Services Research Program.

The five states are Colorado, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota.

The study included records from 1.2 million women from 45 states and Washington, D.C. All patients were 20 and older. All had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer in one breast and were treated with surgery between 2004 and 2012.

Between those years, the proportion of patients who had the opposite healthy breast removed as a preventive measure increased from under 4 percent to more than 10 percent among women ages 45 and older. It increased from more than 10 percent to more than 33 percent in those women ages 20 to 44.

The increase was evident in all states, but varied widely depending on the state. For instance, in Virginia, the rate tripled during the study period -- from under 10 percent to more than 32 percent. In New Jersey, the rate went from 15 percent to 25 percent, the study showed.

Jemal said he can't explain the geographic variation.

At first, the researchers thought women might be opting for the additional surgery to ensure symmetry of the breasts after reconstructive surgery on the breast with cancer. Yet, investigators didn't find a correlation between the procedure on the healthy breast and the rates of reconstruction on the breast with cancer.

Another possibility, Jemal said, is the "Angelina Jolie effect." He was referring to the actress who chose surgical removal of both her breasts when she was found to have the BRCA gene mutation, which increases the risk of breast cancer.