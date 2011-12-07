Misunderstood Gene Tests May Lead to Unnecessary Surgery

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, April 12, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Close to half of breast cancer patients who chose to have a double mastectomy after genetic testing didn't actually have the gene mutations known to raise the risk of additional cancers, a new survey found.

"That was a bit surprising, because we wouldn't typically expect that surgery to be conducted for women if they don't have a risk-causing gene mutation," said lead researcher Dr. Allison Kurian. She is an associate professor of medicine, health research and policy at Stanford University.

The finding suggests that many women and their doctors aren't interpreting the results of genetic testing properly, she added.

There are known genetic mutations that increase future risk of cancer, the most notorious of which are BRCA 1 and 2.

But genetic tests also often detect mutations of uncertain significance, Kurian explained.

The genes are not normal, but the mutations they have are not linked to any specific cancer risk. There's a nine out of 10 chance that such a mutation is harmless, based on prior evidence, Kurian said.

Treatment guidelines recommend that women with uncertain genetic results not be treated as aggressively as women who test positive for BRCA 1 or 2, Kurian noted.

But among the nearly 666 breast cancer patients in the study who received genetic testing, women with uncertain genetic results were as likely as not to receive a double mastectomy.

"Patients who had uncertain results of genetic testing were quite likely to go ahead and have very invasive surgeries, to have double mastectomies to reduce their risk," Kurian said.

Many of the women's surgeons said they treat an uncertain result on a genetic test as aggressively as a harmful result, according to follow-up surveys.

"That's something that is not recommended by guidelines and might lead to more invasive surgeries," Kurian said.

Half of surgeons who see fewer breast cancer patients per year said they would aggressively treat an uncertain genetic test result. More experienced surgeons were less likely to overreact, but even one out of four doctors in that group said they would treat uncertain results the same as a BRCA mutation.