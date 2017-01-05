Low-Dose Aspirin May Lower Breast Cancer Risk

By Kathleen Doheny

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 1, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Score yet another point for low-dose aspirin: Regularly taking "baby" aspirin appears to protect women from the most common type of breast cancer, new research suggests.

Use of low-dose aspirin at least three times a week was linked to a 20 percent risk reduction for cancers known as hormone-receptor positive, HER2 negative -- the most common breast cancer subtype, said study senior author Leslie Bernstein.

That's a "moderate" reduction in risk, said Bernstein, a professor at the City of Hope Cancer Center in Duarte, Calif. It's "maybe not as good as exercise," she said, but she added that more people might adhere to an aspirin regimen than an exercise routine.

However, the study doesn't establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship, and Bernstein said it's too early to recommend taking daily aspirin for breast-cancer risk reduction.

Many adults already take low-dose aspirin (81 milligrams) daily to lower their risk of heart attack. This study -- led by Christina Clarke, who was with the Cancer Prevention Institute of California -- looked at the medication use of women enrolled in the ongoing California Teachers Study. That trial, begun in 1995, recruited more than 133,000 active and retired women teachers, administrators and other public school professionals.

In 2005, more than 57,000 participants answered questions about their use of aspirin and other medications, family history of cancer, use of hormone therapy, alcohol use, exercise, height and weight. By 2013, nearly 1,500 had developed invasive breast cancer.

Overall, regular baby aspirin use reduced the risk of breast cancer 16 percent, the study says. But the more significant finding was the risk reduction for developing HR-positive/HER2-negative cancer, the researchers said.

The researchers found a protective link with use of low-dose aspirin, but not with regular-dose aspirin or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

Why wouldn't higher-dose aspirin also be protective?

Regular-dose aspirin is more likely to be taken sporadically for pain such as headaches, the authors believe, while they think that women taking baby aspirin were doing so on a regular basis for heart protection.