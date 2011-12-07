By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 26, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- As Congress takes aim at replacing "Obamacare," a new study says Medicaid cuts could boost the number of women diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer.

The study looked at what happened after a budget crunch caused Tennessee to cut nearly 170,000 people from its Medicaid rolls in 2005.

Within the next few years, the researchers found, late-stage breast cancer cases rose in low-income areas of the state.

"We can't say that Medicaid disenrollment was the direct cause," said researcher Lindsay Sabik, an associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh.

But, she said, there was clearly a correlation.

The findings come at a crucial time: Republicans in both houses of Congress have proposed legislation that would cut off federal funding for Obamacare's expansion of Medicaid. Medicaid is a government program that helps millions of low-income Americans pay their medical bills.

"It's important for the current debate to consider the potential impact of Medicaid disenrollment on people's health outcomes," Sabik said.

Before 2005, she noted, Tennessee had a relatively generous Medicaid program. It went beyond the typical income limits, and offered coverage to individuals with incomes up to 400 percent of the federal poverty line.

The 2005 rollback -- spurred by the state's financial troubles -- brought back traditional income limits. The result: Roughly 170,000 Tennesseans lost Medicaid coverage.

Sabik's team looked at whether that corresponded to an increase in late-stage breast cancer diagnoses.

Because of mammography screening, many U.S. women have breast cancer detected early. So any increase in late-stage cancers would suggest women had less access to routine health care, Sabik explained.

Late-stage cancer diagnoses did, in fact, rise, the study found.

Among women living in low-income zip codes, 40 percent of breast cancers diagnosed between 2005 and 2008 were late-stage. That was up from 35 percent in the three years before the Medicaid cuts.

The study found an increase among women living in higher-income zip codes, too. But the change was smaller: Between 2005 and 2008, just over 36 percent of breast cancers were diagnosed at a late stage -- compared to just under 35 percent before the Medicaid rollback.