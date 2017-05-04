'Electric Cap' May Help Fight a Deadly Brain Tumor

MONDAY, April 3, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A cap that zaps tumors with electrical currents may boost survival in patients with a deadly brain cancer, new research suggests.

The device is worn on the head and exposes glioblastoma cells to a rapidly alternating sequence of low-intensity electrical frequencies. This interrupts cancer cells' ability to function, the researchers said.

According to study author Dr. Roger Stupp, a professor of neurological surgery at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, the cap is "an entirely different way to treat cancer.

"Our results demonstrate a proof-of-concept that this treatment modality actually works, and can prevent tumor cells from growing and dividing," he added.

"And it does increase the survival rate at two years, three years, and even at five years, in a substantial amount," said Stupp, who noted that the cap is "the first treatment to improve overall [results] in over a decade."

The researchers pointed out that glioblastoma is the most deadly cancer affecting the adult central nervous system.

Stupp explained that the standard of care for this type of cancer involves surgery, followed by radiation and six to 12 months of chemotherapy with a drug called temozolomide. This regimen offers patients a roughly 27 percent chance for survival two years out.

This combined approach has been a vast improvement over prior treatment standards, which before 2004 had not included chemotherapy and only promised patients a 10 percent chance for survival two years later, he said.

But adding the cap, called Optune, to that regimen produced even better results, the researchers found.

The idea is to harness electrical fields that exert forces similar to "when you expose iron to a magnet," Stupp explained.

The trick, he said, is to constantly change the direction of the electrical fields, so that exposed cells are constantly forced to reorient themselves.

"If you now do this at a specific frequency -- in the context of glioblastoma cells, 200,000 times per second [200 kHz] -- you will ultimately not allow the cellular structures to perform their function correctly," Stupp explained.