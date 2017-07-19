Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

July 19, 2017 -- U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona, 80, was diagnosed Wednesday with brain cancer.

The Republican, the 2008 GOP nominee for president, underwent a procedure earlier this month to remove a blood clot above his left eye at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Doctors later discovered a brain tumor known as a glioblastoma associated with the blood clot, according to a statement from McCain's office.

Doctors removed the tumor and later scanning shows it was completely removed.

“The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team,” the statement says. “Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.”

The statement says McCain's underlying health is "excellent.”

These types of tumors are common. They typically affect the brain and spinal cord.

McCain, re-elected to a new 6-year term in 2016, has survived previous bouts with skin cancer. He was also a prisoner of war in Vietnam.