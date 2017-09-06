Actress Kate Walsh Reveals Brain Tumor Surgery

Actress Kate Walsh revealed Monday that she had surgery for a brain tumor in 2015.

Walsh, best know for her role in the TV series "Grey's Anatomy," was diagnosed with a meningioma, a tumor arising from the lining that surrounds the brain and spinal cord, CNN reported.

"I was shocked," Walsh said of the moment she received the diagnosis. "It was not what I expected."

Within three days, she had the tumor removed during surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. After the operation, doctors confirmed that the tumor was benign, CNN reported.