Gene Therapy Helps 2 Babies Fight Type of Leukemia

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Two infants with an advanced form of leukemia are in remission after treatment with genetically tweaked immune system cells, British researchers report.

Both babies had run out of treatment options for their cancer, known as B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL. But, after treatment with genetically altered T-cells -- a type of immune system cell -- both went into remission.

The babies are now "at home and doing well," said Dr. Waseem Qasim, one of the doctors reporting on the cases.

They will still have to be monitored for "some time," said Qasim, a professor of cell and gene therapy at University College London.

Small trials are under way, he said, to see if the therapy can be more widely applied.

ALL is a cancer of the white blood cells that strikes roughly 6,000 U.S. adults and children each year, according to the American Cancer Society. The cancer progresses quickly, and doctors usually treat it with multiple chemotherapy drugs.

Among children with ALL, more than 80 percent are cured with intensive chemo, according to the U.S. National Cancer Institute.

Unfortunately, infants often have a "poor response" to their initial chemo, said Dr. Kevin Curran, a pediatric oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

So researchers at Sloan Kettering and a few other centers have been testing a new treatment known as CAR T-cell therapy.

It involves taking T-cells from the patient, then genetically altering them to be "armed" with chimeric antigen receptors, or CARs. That allows the T-cells to recognize and attack ALL cells once they are infused back into the patient's blood.

Several studies have shown the approach can work -- winning complete remissions in some patients who'd run out of treatment options.

"The first hurdle was to show that this works," said Curran, who was not involved in the new study.

But there are other hurdles, he pointed out. With babies, in particular, one issue is that they may not have enough healthy T-cells to collect.