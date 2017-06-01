Artificial 'Voice Box' Helps Cancer Patient Speak

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- An artificial "voice box" has provided long-term relief for a throat cancer patient in France

The 56-year-old man can now speak with an intelligible whisper and breathe normally, said lead researcher Nihal Engin Vrana.

The patient, who lives in Alsace, received the implant in 2015. He has lived well with it for longer than 16 months, said Vrana, vice president of Protip Medical, the French company that created the artificial larynx.

"This is the first time a patient has had the implant long-term and resumed certain functions such as breathing and voice, thus considerably improving his quality of life," Vrana said.

The patient also has a fully restored sense of smell, which had been compromised by removal of his larynx, researchers said.

The larynx serves two main functions. It contains the vocal cords necessary for speech. The organ also features an upper valve called the epiglottis, which closes off during swallowing to keep food or drink from entering the windpipe.

Removal of the larynx is common in treatment of laryngeal cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. There are about 13,430 new cases of laryngeal cancer in the United States every year.

The artificial larynx consists of a rigid titanium/silicone structure that replaces the larynx in the throat, as well as a removable titanium cap that replicates the function of the epiglottis, Vrana said.

"This is a very new thing," said Dr. Mark Courey, chief of head and neck surgery for the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

"People have talked about being able to put something in that could perform this function, but I don't know anyone has done it until these investigators," Courey said.

The researchers first implanted an artificial larynx in a patient in 2012. This latest case report reflects their most successful effort yet.

The patient had his larynx removed during treatment for throat cancer. He also has received radiation therapy and chemotherapy, Vrana said.

The only problem that has not been solved in the device involves the cap that functions as the epiglottis, Vrana said. The patient occasionally coughs on food that accidentally goes up his windpipe.