U.S. Cancer Death Rates Continue to Fall: Report

THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Cancer death rates in the United States have dropped 25 percent since the early 1990s, a new report reveals.

The finding was drawn from the American Cancer Society's latest cancer incidence and mortality estimates, which indicate that in 2017, close to 1.7 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer and about 600,000 U.S. cancer patients will die.

"The drop in cancer mortality is primarily the result of large declines in the four major causes of cancer death -- lung, colorectal, breast and prostate -- which account for almost half of all cancer deaths," noted report author Rebecca Siegel. She is strategic director for surveillance and health services research at the cancer society.

"This progress is driven by declines in smoking prevalence beginning in the 1960s, and improvements in the early detection of cancer and cancer treatment," Siegel explained.

The result: There are about 2 million fewer cancer deaths than would be expected if cancer death rates had remained at their peak.

Not everyone has benefited equally, however. Siegel noted that although men are still more likely to be diagnosed with and die from cancer compared to women, men's overall risk for developing a cancer has fallen, while the rate for women is unchanged.

The decrease in cancer death rates among men "is because of large declines for the top three cancers -- prostate, lung and colorectal -- which account for more than 40 percent of cancers diagnosed in men," she explained.

By contrast, rates for the two cancers that account for nearly 40 percent of all cases among women -- breast and uterine (endometrial) cancer -- remained steady. Additionally, thyroid cancer incidence among women rose almost 5 percent a year, while lung cancer dropped only half as fast in women as in men.

The report contains data compiled by the U.S. National Program of Cancer Registries, the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries, and the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics. It was published Jan. 5 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.