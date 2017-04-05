CRISPR: Is It Possible to Remove Disease From DNA?

April 10, 2017 -- Can you roll your tongue? Do you have a widow’s peak? Does peppermint make you sneeze? The answers are written in your DNA, along with a host of other assembly instructions that gave you certain traits, skills, and susceptibilities. Your DNA also contains information about your health -- both your current status and your chances of developing certain diseases.

Genetic testing can tell you whether you have certain genes related to higher odds of having diseases. In some cases, that knowledge can help you make decisions about prevention. But what good is knowing your chances of having diseases such as macular degeneration, Huntington’s, Parkinson’s, or Alzheimer’s if you can’t (at least currently) definitively prevent them?

Now consider this: What if a procedure could rewrite the DNA that says you’re likely to develop a particular disease? Or rewrite the DNA that caused the disease you’re living with right now? Scientists are doing exactly that in labs around the world. They’re using a new gene editing technique called CRISPR/Cas9 -- or simply CRISPR -- to revise the DNA of animals and plants, and even human cells in petri dishes. Now in early clinical trials in humans in the United States and abroad, CRISPR could one day offer a cure for a host of diseases.

“Whether it relates to treating disease, editing crops, or doing basic genetics experiments, CRISPR is broadly useful in many different platforms,” says Sam Sternberg, PhD, a biochemist and CRISPR expert who completed his doctorate in the lab of Jennifer Doudna at the University of California, Berkeley, where CRISPR technology was developed. “I’m excited about the ways in which CRISPR could directly improve human health for individuals who are currently living with disease.”