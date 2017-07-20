Sharks! What They Can Teach Us About Our Health

July 21, 2017 -- There’s a lot more to know about sharks than their bite.

Sharks heal quickly from wounds. They don’t get cancer very often. And they resist infections.

And while many people fear sharks, that hasn't stopped them from using shark cartilage in the hopes of curing their cancer, arthritis, psoriasis, and diabetes, among other health conditions.

While little evidence supports those uses, researchers are studying sharks in hopes that they can help human health. (Experts also urge pregnant women to avoid eating shark meat because it has high levels of mercury.)

“There have been a handful of discoveries about shark immune systems and compounds that look promising for applications to human medicine," says Mahmood Shivji, PhD, a geneticist and director of the Save Our Seas Shark Research Center at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, FL. "There's so much more we can learn from these ancient vertebrates.''

Although in its early stages, research on sharks is increasing and has great potential, agrees Jennifer Schmidt, PhD, a molecular biologist, geneticist, and director of science and research for the Shark Research Institute. WebMD asked the two experts to elaborate on the most promising areas.