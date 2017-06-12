Fatty Foods May Up Cancer Risk in Thinner Women

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Aug. 17, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Women who eat a lot of high-calorie foods may face a slightly higher risk of obesity-related cancers -- even if they remain thin, a new study suggests.

The study, of more than 92,000 U.S. women, found those who favored high-calorie, low-nutrient foods had a 10 percent higher risk of cancers linked to obesity. These include processed foods like chips, fast foods and sweets.

The list of malignancies included breast, colon, ovarian, kidney and endometrial cancers. Obesity is considered one of many risk factors for those diseases.

There was a catch, though, the study found. A penchant for high-calorie food was tied to cancer risk only among women who were of normal weight.

Researchers called the findings "novel" and somewhat unexpected. Going into the study, they'd hypothesized that any link between calorie-dense diets and cancer would be strongest among obese women.

But the results suggest that staying trim, alone, is not enough to curb the risk of obesity-related cancers, said lead researcher Cynthia Thomson.

"I think when we say that certain cancers are associated with obesity, people who are normal-weight think, 'So I'm OK,' " said Thomson, a professor at the University of Arizona's Zuckerman College of Public Health.

But, she added, being thin doesn't mean you are "metabolically healthy" -- which means having normal blood sugar, cholesterol and triglyceride levels, for instance.

That "metabolic dysregulation" might partly explain the higher cancer risk seen in this study, Thomson and her colleagues speculated.

"That may be true," agreed Marji McCullough, strategic director of nutritional epidemiology for the American Cancer Society.

McCullough, who was not involved in the study, also pointed to another possibility. People who eat lots of calorie-laden foods tend to eat few "plant-based foods," including fruits, vegetables, beans and whole grains.

That means they'll be low on the fiber, vitamins and other nutrients that may help curb the risk of certain cancers, McCullough said.

What's wrong with calorie-dense foods? By definition, they pack a lot of calories relative to their weight.