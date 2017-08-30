FDA Approves First-of-Its-Kind Cancer Treatment

August 30, 2017 -- The FDA has for the first time approved a treatment that uses a patient’s own genetically modified cells to attack a type of leukemia, opening the door to what one doctor calls “the breakthrough of the century.”

The approval Wednesday allows a process known as CAR-T cell therapy to be used in children or young adults fighting an often fatal recurrence of the most common childhood cancer -- B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

And it clears the way for a new approach to fighting cancer by harnessing the body’s immune system -- a long-sought goal of medical researchers.

“This is a dream come true,” says Henry Fung, MD, director of the Fox Chase Cancer Center-Temple University Hospital Bone Marrow Transplant Program. “It’s now limited to one disease in children only, but that platform potentially can benefit a lot of different types of cancer patients, particularly blood cancer patients.”