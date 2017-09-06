Blacks, Elderly Missing From U.S. Cancer Trials

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Sept. 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Four out of five participants in cancer clinical trials are white, a discrepancy that calls into question whether other races and ethnicities are receiving good cancer treatment, researchers say.

Women and the elderly also are underrepresented in clinical trials, according to the new findings.

Prior studies have shown that the effectiveness of cancer treatment can vary based on a person's race, gender and age, said lead researcher Dr. Narjust Duma.

Despite this, clinical trials have failed to successfully recruit a diverse patient population upon whom to test new drugs and therapies, said Duma, a hematology/oncology fellow at the Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minn.

"All the data we're using to guide cancer treatment is for one type of patient," she said.

Duma undertook this study after a conversation with a black lung cancer patient about possible chemotherapy treatments.

"He asked, 'Where are the numbers about me?'" Duma recalled. "Where are the numbers about African-Americans? What are the chances we respond to treatment?"

A cursory look at chemotherapy research revealed that only a handful of blacks had been included in clinical trials involving hundreds of people, Duma said.

To explore the issue further, Duma and her colleagues analyzed enrollment data from all U.S. cancer therapy trials completed between 2003 and 2016, winding up with more than 55,000 participants.

Of those patients, 83 percent were white, 6 percent were black, just over 5 percent were Asian, almost 3 percent were Hispanic, and around 2 percent were classified as "other," researchers found.

The Hispanic numbers are particularly troubling, given that they currently make up 16 percent to 20 percent of the U.S. population and that proportion is increasing, Duma said.

"That's one-third of the U.S. population, and we have close to zero information about how to treat cancer in those patients," Duma said.

Researchers also found that only 36 percent of patients were aged 65 and older, even though cancer risk increases dramatically with age.

Finally, women were underrepresented in clinical trials for melanoma (just 35 percent), lung cancer (39 percent), and pancreatic cancer (40 percent).