By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 24, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Scientists say they've developed a new blood test for identifying pancreatic cancer -- a step that might eventually allow earlier diagnosis.

Pancreatic cancer is a particularly deadly type of tumor because it's often detected too late for effective treatment.

The still-experimental test detects a bundle of proteins churned out by pancreatic tumors.

And it appears to be more accurate than a currently available test for a protein called CA19-9, according to the study findings.

That CA 19-9 test is "very imperfect," said Dr. Cesar Castro, one of the researchers on the new study.

For one, levels of CA 19-9 often rise only in the later stages of pancreatic cancer, according to Castro, an oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Plus, a spike in the protein is not specific to the cancer. It can go up when the pancreas is inflamed, for example, or when there is a blockage in the bile ducts.

Measuring CA 19-9 can be useful to track patients' progress during treatment, Castro said.

But it's a "terrible diagnostic marker," he added.

It's estimated that almost 53,700 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year, according to the U.S. National Cancer Institute. More than 80 percent develop a form called pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).

Few people survive the disease because it's rarely caught early, when it can be treated with surgery. The symptoms, which include weight loss and jaundice, usually arise only after the disease has spread.

Of all Americans diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, only 8 percent are still alive five years later, the cancer institute says.

Scientists have been working to find markers, or indicators, of early pancreatic cancer -- such as proteins in the blood that consistently and specifically signal the presence of the disease.

The ultimate goal is to find a test that can screen people for pancreatic cancer, catching it before symptoms arise, said Dr. Peter Kingham.

Kingham, who was not involved in the new study, specializes in treating pancreatic cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.