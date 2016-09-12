Some Kids' Genes Might Make Food Ads More Tempting

MONDAY, Dec. 19, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- Children with a genetic trait linked to obesity may be more likely than other kids to respond to fast-food commercials on TV, a new study suggests.

The research, based on brain scans, isn't definitive. Still, it adds to evidence that excess weight isn't purely a matter of willpower, said obesity researcher Ruth Loos.

"Genetic studies have shown that willpower might be controlled by people's genetic make-up. The current study shows that, potentially, the reason why people with this genetic trait gain weight is because it is hard for them to resist food when they see it, compared to people who do not have the variant," said Loos. She directs the genetics of obesity and related metabolic traits program at the Charles R. Bronfman Institute of Personalized Medicine in Mount Sinai in New York City. She did not work on the new study but is familiar with its findings.

At issue: How do the genes we inherit from our parents affect our weight? "The causes of obesity are very complex and involve an interplay between genetic and environmental factors," said the study's lead author, Kristina Rapuano. She is a graduate student with the department of psychological and brain sciences at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.

For the new study, Rapuano and her colleagues sought to better understand how a genetic trait linked to obesity -- an "allele" that comes in different variations -- may affect how kids see food.

"About 16 percent of the population have two copies of the obesity risk allele and so have a highest risk of obesity," Rapuano explained. "Another 47 percent have only one copy of the risk allele and so are thought to be at an intermediate risk. The remaining 37 percent have two copies of the low-risk allele and are not genetically at risk for obesity."

The researchers monitored the brains of 78 children, aged 9 to 12, as they watched a TV show with commercials -- including half for fast food -- while in an MRI scanner. The investigators looked for links between the kids' reactions to the commercials in the "reward center" of the brain -- which is important for making you feel good -- and their genetic makeup.