School Performance in Kids of Opioid-Addicted Moms

MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Children exposed to addictive drugs in the womb may be more likely to perform poorly in school, Australian researchers report.

In the study, these exposed kids lagged behind their peers on grade-level tests of reading, writing, math, spelling and grammar. By seventh grade, about 38 percent failed to meet test standards in at least one of these areas.

The study authors said their paper is the first to examine academic results in children with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) -- when a fetus is exposed to drugs in the womb. It's a rapidly growing public health problem fueled by the global opioid epidemic.

In the United States, it's estimated that an NAS infant is born every 25 minutes, the study authors said.

Opioid painkillers such as morphine, Percocet (oxycodone/acetaminophen), OxyContin (oxycodone), Vicoprofen (hydrocodone/ibuprofen), and the illegal opioid heroin are responsible for many cases of neonatal abstinence syndrome.

After exposure to these substances during pregnancy, babies experience withdrawal symptoms such as excessive or high-pitched crying, tremors, seizures or twitching, diarrhea and sweating, according to the March of Dimes.

Yet little is known about these kids' long-term outcomes, the study authors said.

Dr. Stephen Patrick, urged caution in interpreting the study's results. Patrick, who wasn't involved in the study, is an assistant professor of pediatrics and health policy at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville.

A slew of factors, from children's home environment to the medications they receive to manage withdrawal symptoms, could account for poor long-term outcomes, he explained.

Still, Patrick added, "We should be worried that there may be some long-term educational issues for infants with neonatal abstinence syndrome. For me, what it really calls for are prospective studies for us to look at this in the United States."

The study included more than 2,200 children born with neonatal abstinence syndrome in New South Wales, Australia, between 2000 and 2006.

The researchers based their results on tests given in third, fifth and seventh grades. They compared the children with NAS with a control group of over 4,300 kids unaffected by the syndrome. Both groups were matched for socioeconomic status, gender and time spent in the womb.