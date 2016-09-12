Mumps Outbreak in Washington State

Jan. 27, 2017 -- There have been 278 confirmed and probable cases of mumps in Washington state since October, officials said Wednesday.

Mumps is spread from person to person through saliva and mucus, and state health officials are urging people to take steps to halt the spread of the disease, CNN reported.

"The best protection against mumps is the MMR vaccine," according to state health department spokesman Dave Johnson.

Children get two doses of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, though it is not 100 percent effective, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

"We are telling folks if you're sick or you think you have mumps, stay home," Johnson said, CNN reported.