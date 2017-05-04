Post-Op Ear Drops and Kids' Eardrum Perforations

THURSDAY, March 30, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Children who suffer through multiple ear infections are often candidates for ear tube surgery. But a new study finds that the use of one type of ear drops -- quinolones -- after these surgeries may raise a child's risk for a perforated eardrum.

Children who received post-surgical quinolones were 60 percent more likely to suffer eardrum perforations than those who received another type of ear drops, called neomycin, according to researchers from the University of Florida in Gainesville.

The surgery in question is called tympanostomy. In these surgeries, small tubes are inserted into the eardrums to open up the area behind the eardrum and keep air pressure at a level equal to that of the middle ear. This helps prevent fluid buildup in the middle ear.

"We have tended to use quinolone ear drops fairly liberally after tympanostomy tube surgery," study co-author Dr. Patrick Antonelli, chair of otolaryngology, said in a university news release.

In the new study, Antonelli's team tracked data on nearly 100,000 children who underwent ear tube surgery. The researchers then compared post-operative eardrum perforation rates after kids were given either quinolone or neomycin drops.

The study couldn't prove cause-and-effect. However, children who received quinolones were 60 percent more likely to suffer eardrum perforations than those who received neomycin ear drops, the findings showed. And the researchers believe that the rate of perforations might rise higher if children are given quinolones together with steroids.

"Our findings suggest the need for more caution with the use of quinolone ear drops," Antonelli said.

The new study builds on prior research suggesting that quinolones may come with risk, he added. Concerns have been raised about potential problems with quinolones, including harmful effects on soft tissues. Last year, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee concluded that the benefits of quinolones in certain instances might not outweigh the risks.

According to study co-author Almut Winterstein, "Evidence on quinolones' detrimental effects on soft tissues, animal studies, clinical trials and observational studies overwhelmingly point to the possibility that quinolones could contribute to the development of persistent eardrum perforations." Winterstein is chair of the university's department of pharmaceutical outcomes and policy.