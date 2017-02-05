Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Newborn Son's Heart Condition

May 2, 2017 -- On his show Monday night, late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel revealed that his son was born April 21 with a serious heart problem. His emotional speech also emphasized the importance of health insurance coverage.

William John Kimmel -- called Billy by his parents -- was born with a condition in which a pulmonary valve was completely blocked and there was a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart, CNN reported.

The baby underwent open-heart surgery three days later at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. He is doing well but will require future operations, Kimmel said.

In his 13-minute long monologue, Kimmel also made note of President Donald Trump's proposed $6 billion cut to budget for the National Institutes of Health, and commended Congress for deciding "to not go along with that," because such cuts would have adversely affected children, CNN reported.

"They actually increased funding by $2 billion and I applaud them for doing that," Kimmel said.

Kimmel also pointed out that before Obamacare, infants born with congenital heart problems like his son could be denied health insurance because they were deemed as having a pre-existing condition, CNN reported.

Americans need to band together and hold elected officials accountable for their decisions on health care, which is a non-partisan issue, Kimmel said.

"If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make," he said. "I think that's something that whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?"