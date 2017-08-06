Toddlers Who Drink Milk Alternatives May Be Shorter

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 7, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Young children who drink soy, almond or other milk "alternatives" may be a bit shorter than kids who drink cow's milk, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that among more than 5,000 Canadian children, a 3-year-old who drank three cups of non-cow's milk each day was, typically, a half inch shorter than a child who drank the same amount of cow's milk.

The study -- which was funded by the Canadian government and St. Michael's Hospital Foundation -- doesn't prove that parents' milk choices were the culprit.

For one, there could have been differences in the children's overall diets, too, said lead researcher Dr. Jonathon Maguire.

But, he said, the nutritional content in different milk substitutes vary widely. And it's "reasonable to hypothesize" that some shortchange children on protein, fat and other nutrients, said Maguire, a pediatrician at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto.

A pediatric nutrition specialist who wasn't involved in the study agreed.

"With the exception of soy milk, other (non-dairy) products contain almost no protein," said Erin Corrigan, a registered dietitian at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, in Miami.

When it comes to fat, she said, coconut milk has a relatively higher amount. But many cow's milk alternatives contain little fat -- which may be fine for an adult, but not for a toddler, Corrigan said.

Plus, she added, the calcium from milk alternatives is generally not as well-absorbed as the calcium in cow's milk.

No one argued that young children must have cow's milk.

But, Maguire said, parents who choose alternative products should be "savvy" about reading nutrition labels. And they should be sure their child's overall diet has adequate protein, fat and other nutrients, he said.

The study findings are based on more than 5,000 children between the ages of 2 and 6. In all, 13 percent drank non-cow's milk every day, while 92 percent drank cow's milk daily.

Overall, Maguire's team found, there was a correlation between the type of milk kids drank and their height at age 3: For each daily cup of non-cow's milk, children were 0.4 centimeters -- or 0.15 inches -- shorter than the norm for their age, on average.