June 14, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A charge of involuntary manslaughter was filed against the head of the Michigan health department on Wednesday.

Nick Lyon is accused of failing to alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area, which some experts have linked to poor water quality in 2014-15. Lyon's failure to act led to at least one death, special agent Jeff Seipenko, a member of the state attorney general's team, told a judge, CBS News/Associated Press reported.

There were nearly 100 cases of Legionnaire's disease in the Flint area, including 12 deaths, in 2014 and 2015.

Lyon is the highest-ranking member of Gov. Rick Snyder's administration to be charged as part of a criminal investigation of Flint's lead-contaminated water, CBS/AP reported.

Also on Wednesday, the state's chief medical officer, Dr. Eden Wells, was charged with obstruction of justice and lying to a police officer.