Recall: Britax B-Safe 35 Car Seat Chest Clip

June 23, 2017 -- Chest clips for more than 100 models of Britax Child Safety cars seats are being recalled over concerns that a tab could break and create a choking hazard for infants.

No injuries have been reported so far, the company says. More than 200,000 car seats are affected, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter to the company.

The chest clip is on the Britax B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite, and BOB B-Safe 35 infant seats. The products were manufactured between Nov. 1, 2015, and May 31, 2017. To see the model numbers that are included in the voluntary recall, or to check the serial number of your seat, visit the company’s website set up for this recall at www.bsafe35clip.com. You can find the serial numbers on the "Date of Manufacture" label on the lower frame of the seat.

To replace the defective chest clip, Britax is offering customers a free kit that contains a clip that's made of a different material. The kit comes with step-by-step instructions for replacement. People are urged to monitor their current chest clip until a replacement arrives.

People with questions can call Britax customer service Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, at 833-474-7016.