Recall: Chicken Bites Sold at Target

June 27, 2017 -- Overhill Farms Inc. of Vernon, CA, is voluntarily recalling about 54,630 pounds of frozen chicken bites from its Yummy Spoonfuls and Overhill Farms brands.

The chicken bites, sold for babies nationwide only at Target, may contain bone fragments.

The company started the recall after people complained about finding the bones. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it has not received any reports that the products have harmed people.

The products were produced on four dates: Aug. 30, 2016; Feb. 1 and 9, 2017; and April 25, 2017. The products have a USDA inspection code of P2824, P6009, or P44058.

The following products have been recalled:

3-ounce boxes of “yummy spoonfuls chicken carrot bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 2/1/2018, 2/9/2018, and 4/26/2018.

3-ounce boxes of “yummy spoonfuls chicken sweet potato bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 2/1/2018 and 2/9/2018.

3-ounce boxes of “yummy spoonfuls chicken broccoli bites,” with “Best Before” dates of 8/30/2017, 2/20/2018, and 4/10/2018.

30-pound bulk cases of Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN BROCCOLI BITES CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE PATTY,” with case code 320422 and packaging date 8/30/2016.

30-pound bulk cases of Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN CARROT BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH CARROTS AND CAULIFLOWER,” with case code 320460 and packaging date 2/9/2017.

30-pound bulk cases of Overhill Farms brand “FULLY COOKED ORGANIC CHICKEN SWEET POTATO BITES CHICKEN PATTIES WITH SWEET POTATOES, QUINOA & PEAS,” with case code 320430 and packaging dates 2/9/2017 and 4/25/2017.

People are urged not to eat the products and return them to Target to exchange or get a refund. People can also contact Yummy Spoonfuls for a coupon to replace the product or with questions at 844-986-6948 or help@yummyspoonfuls.com.