The Neighborhood Sandbox: A Breeding Ground for Germs

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, July 7, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Kids love to play in sandboxes, and it helps them develop motor and social skills.

But have you ever considered what kind of germs might be lurking in that communal sand?

Sandboxes can be breeding grounds for bacteria, parasites and other infectious germs, whether brought in by animals using them as litter boxes or by kids interacting with other kids, researchers say.

Dr. Marc Siegel, a professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City, describes sandboxes as "swimming pools without disinfecting chlorine."

In a new study, researchers found that a particularly nasty bacteria called Clostridium difficile (C. difficile) was present in nearly 53 percent of sandboxes tested in Spain.

"We do not consider our paper as alarming," said lead researcher Dr. Jose Blanco, from the department of animal health at Complutense University of Madrid.

"We have a lot of pathogenic bacteria around us. We have to live with them, and learn to live with them," he said.

C. difficile can cause symptoms in humans ranging from mild diarrhea to life-threatening inflammation of the colon, Blanco explained.

"This study shows the wide distribution of [these] bacteria in the environment, and the need for more studies to elucidate its presence in our communities," he said.

According to Siegel, C. difficile has become more common in hospitals and nursing homes, where it rapidly spreads from patient to patient.

Another doctor noted that it is also hard to beat back the bacteria.

"C. difficle can be difficult to treat, because the bacteria creates an environment within the intestines that makes it easy for it to grow," said Dr. William Muinos, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami.

Treatment with antibiotics can take weeks or even months, and there is always sa potential for the child to be reinfected with C. difficle, he said.

Siegel added that it's clear from this study that the bacteria is becoming entrenched outside health care facilities and is taking root in the community as well.