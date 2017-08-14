By Maureen Salamon

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Aug. 14, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Emergency room admissions for toddlers accidentally intoxicated by marijuana increased 133 percent over a decade in France, a new study finds.

With more states legalizing medical and recreational use of marijuana, U.S. experts say the French findings are highly relevant in the United States as well.

"The data was pretty concerning, but certainly not surprising," said Dr. Allen Dozor, who wasn't involved in the research. He directs the Children's Environmental Health Center of the Hudson Valley in Valhalla, N.Y.

"There's more cannabis [marijuana] around and what have we learned? Again, for the thousandth time, young children are incredibly sensitive to toxins," Dozor added. "As drugs go, cannabis is pretty well-tolerated, but not in a kid who's a year old."

Cannabis use is illegal in France, but it is still the highest drug-consuming country in Europe, according to study documents. Users are mainly young adults and teenagers. Much of the supply is in resin form typically resembling small, olive-shaped pellets and manufactured in higher concentrations in recent years, the study authors said.

Researchers, led by Dr. Isabelle Claudet from Children's Hospital at the University of Toulouse, analyzed records on 235 children under age 6 admitted to 24 pediatric emergency rooms in France for cannabis intoxication between 2004 and 2014.

Of the 235, more than 70 percent were under 18 months old.

Fourteen of the 235 were diagnosed with respiratory failure, eight required ventilation for a day, and 38 were in a coma.

Between 2013 and 2014 alone, the number of severe cases seen in children increased fourfold.

The main place for intoxication was the parents' home.

The skyrocketing admission rates for cannabis intoxication over the study period coincided with increased THC concentration -- the active ingredient in marijuana -- in resin seized in France, the study authors said.

Other forms of cannabis the children consumed included joints and edible pot products such as cakes, cookies or candy.

Over the same time period, the study authors noted, cannabis exposure-related calls to French poison control centers increased 312 percent.