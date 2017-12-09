By Gia Miller

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Sept. 11, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A strict new law on the use of off-road vehicles by children in Massachusetts is likely behind a drop in related ER visits by kids, a new study says.

One type of off-road vehicle, the all-terrain vehicle (ATV), has been involved in more than 3,000 child deaths in the United States over the past three decades, with 12- to 15-year-olds accounting for more than half of those deaths, researchers noted.

ATVs "have a high center of gravity and they are not meant for small children to maneuver them," explained Dr. Michael Flaherty, one of the study's authors.

"Children have a tendency to lose control when they are driving them, and they can also tip over, causing crush injuries and death in children," he said. Flaherty is a pediatric critical care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

In 2010, Massachusetts enacted "Sean's Law" to honor the death of 8-year-old Sean Kearney killed on such a vehicle four years earlier.

The law banned children ages 13 and younger from riding on an off-road vehicle on public or private property, except in rare cases with direct supervision by an adult.

Older children, ages 14 to 17 years old, were also required to take education and training classes and be supervised by an adult when riding an off-road vehicle.

For all children, the law required helmets, limited the vehicle's engine size, banned driving while under the influence of alcohol, and required all vehicles to be registered with the state.

The study looked at nine years before the law was passed, as well as three years after. Flaherty and his team compared emergency department visits and hospitalizations for those 17 and under to adults between the ages of 25 and 34 to get a better idea of what effect the law was having on young people.

The team found that ER visits dropped by a third for children under 9 years old, and visits for 10- to 13-year-olds dropped by half. There was also an almost 40 percent decline in ER visits for 14- to 17-year-olds after the law was enacted, the study found.