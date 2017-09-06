Are Today's Teens Putting the Brakes on Adulthood?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 19, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Parents may still marvel at how fast their kids grow up, but a new study finds that U.S. teenagers are maturing more slowly than past generations.

In some ways, the trend appears positive: High school kids today are less likely to be drinking or having sex, versus their counterparts in the 1980s and 1990s.

But they are also less likely to go on dates, have a part-time job or drive -- traditional milestones along the path to adulthood.

So is that slower development "good" or "bad"? It may depend on how you look at it, the researchers said.

According to "life history theory," neither fast nor slow development is inherently good or bad, said study author Jean Twenge.

Still, there are "trade-offs" to each path, explained Twenge, a professor of psychology at San Diego State University.

"The upside of slower development is that teens aren't growing up before they are ready," she said. "But the downside is, they go to college and into the workplace without as much experience with independence."

And that downside is clearly evident in the real world, according to one specialist in adolescent mental health.

"I think if you ask any college professor, they'll tell you students these days are woefully unprepared in basic life skills," said Yamalis Diaz.

Diaz, who was not involved in the study, is a clinical assistant professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at NYU Langone Medical Center, in New York City.

Today's students may be sharp academically, Diaz said -- but they often have trouble with basics like planning, time management and problem-solving.

That's not to say teens should be rushing into adulthood, she stressed. The problem arises when kids have no experience with adult-like responsibilities, or spend little time navigating relationships with their peers.

"It's like going into the heavy lifting of adulthood without having exercised the necessary muscles," Diaz said.

The findings, published online Sept. 19 in the journal Child Development, are based on nationally representative surveys done between 1976 and 2016. Together, they involved over 8 million U.S. kids aged 13 to 19.