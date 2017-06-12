Serious Reactions to Vaccines Rarely Recur: Review

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Aug. 28, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- When a child has a serious reaction to a vaccine, the chances of it happening again are slim, a new analysis suggests.

The review, of 29 studies, found that severe vaccine reactions recurred rarely, if ever, when a child received the same vaccine again, or one with similar ingredients. Those reactions included seizures and a potentially dangerous allergic response called anaphylaxis.

Fevers -- a more common side effect -- recurred more often. But they were usually milder and short-lived the second time around, the researchers reported.

Experts called the findings "reassuring," and another piece of evidence that childhood vaccinations are safe.

Any vaccine can cause side effects, but they are generally minor, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A sore arm or low-grade fever are among the most common, the agency says.

Rarely, though, babies and young children can have more troubling side effects -- like a serious allergic reaction or a fever high enough to trigger a seizure.

When those problems do happen, parents want to know whether they're likely to happen again, said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"This is one of the most common questions I get," he said.

Offit, who was not involved in the new study, called it welcome information. While there are estimates on how often vaccine reactions happen in the first place, it's harder to find figures on how often they recur.

For example, the CDC estimates that seizures affect one out of 14,000 children who receive the DTaP vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis (whooping cough).

The new review included three studies of kids who'd suffered a seizure after receiving DTaP or several other routine vaccines. None had a recurrence when they were vaccinated again.

"I think these findings are very reassuring," Offit said.

For the study, investigators with the Canadian Immunization Research Network, who were led by Dr. Gaston De Serres, searched the medical literature for research on recurrent vaccine side effects. They found 29 studies done between 1982 and 2016; most focused on children.