Many Young Adults Not Treating High Cholesterol

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Too few Americans who need them -- especially young adults -- are getting cholesterol-lowering statin medications, a new study suggests.

The study of nearly 3 million adults found that more than half of younger patients under 40 with too-high blood levels of LDL "bad" cholesterol are getting statins as recommended.

"This article clearly articulates the under-usage of statins in young people with severe elevations of LDL cholesterol," said heart specialist Dr. Carl Reimers.

Reimers is associate chair of cardiovascular medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. He reviewed the new findings but wasn't involved in the research.

Reimers said that younger patients often show early signs of heart trouble linked to cholesterol, but too often aren't treated with statins. That's a shame, he said, because "it is well-established that treating these patients with statins prevents cardiovascular events versus not treating these patients."

The new study was led by Dr. David Zidar, of University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. His team noted that statins are currently recommended for all adults -- age 21 years and older -- who have LDL blood cholesterol levels of 190 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) or higher.

But are patients getting statins as they should? In the study, Zidar and his colleagues tracked rates of statin prescriptions in people screened for dyslipidemia -- abnormally high cholesterol.

The team examined data on inpatient and outpatient visits that occurred over a three-year period at 360 medical centers across the country. All patients were between the ages of 20 and 75.

Overall, nearly 2.9 million people were included in the study. Close to 4 percent of them had an LDL cholesterol level that met or exceeded the 190 mg/dL threshold for statin use.

However, a third of patients with "severe" high cholesterol (but without any diagnosis of heart disease or diabetes) didn't get a statin, Zidar's team reported.

And about one in every four people with even more severe LDL cholesterol levels (greater than 250 mg/dL) wasn't given a statin that might help bring those levels down, the study found.