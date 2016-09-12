Study Suggests Newer Cholesterol Drugs Are Safe

MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- A combination of drugs that drastically lowers "bad" cholesterol levels appears safe for heart patients, but whether it prevents heart attacks or strokes isn't yet known, researchers report.

"It may be that people need very low cholesterol levels to get a benefit in terms of heart attacks and stroke reduction, but that remains to be determined," said lead researcher Dr. Jennifer Robinson. She directs the University of Iowa's Preventive Intervention Center.

It had been feared that very low levels of bad (LDL) cholesterol might trigger memory problems or nervous system disorders, but all the researchers found was a slightly increased risk of cataracts.

That increased risk may have shown up because some of the people in the study were older and already prone to cataracts, although it could be something about the treatment itself, Robinson said.

In the study, patients were given statins and injections of Praluent (alirocumab), which belongs to a class of drugs called PCSK9 inhibitors. These drugs help the liver flush LDL cholesterol out of the bloodstream by blocking a protein called PCSK9, the researchers said. Other drugs in the class include Repatha and Inclisiran.

To determine whether PCSK9 inhibitors can reduce heart attacks, strokes and deaths, Robinson said she is waiting for the results of two trials involving over 18,000 people that will end in the next year or two.

"That will give us a better feel for the safety of these drugs," she said. "We are also expecting good results in terms of the reduction in heart attacks, stroke and deaths."

For most people, however, she recommends a statin as the best way to lower cholesterol. Common statin drugs include Lipitor and Crestor.

"Statins work well and are safe and inexpensive," Robinson said. "It's kind of cheap insurance and a lot safer than aspirin."

Adding drugs like Praluent to a statin is not for everybody, Robinson noted.

"They are really expensive and are only going to be used with people with genetically high cholesterol or people with very high cardiovascular risk, like people with heart disease and diabetes or kidney disease -- very high-risk patients," she said. "They are not appropriate for the majority of people, largely because of cost."