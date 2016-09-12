Conflicting Statin Guidelines Create Confusion

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 18, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Conflicting guidelines on statin use could leave about 9 million Americans unsure about treatment, a new study suggests.

Researchers estimate that if all doctors followed the latest guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) for the cholesterol-lowering drugs, the number of Americans aged 40 to 75 on statin medications would rise by 16 percent.

In absolute numbers, that would mean another 17 million statin users.

If that sounds like a big jump, consider what would happen if all doctors followed the advice of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association: Statin use would climb by 24 percent -- for an additional 26 million Americans on the drugs, the study authors estimated.

The difference between the two sets of guidelines leaves 9 million Americans in a statin "gray zone." So, which guidelines are "right"?

That's not clear, said study lead researcher Dr. Neha Pagidipati, who's with the Duke Clinical Research Institute, in Durham, N.C.

Neither set of guidelines has been wholly embraced by doctors, and each has their detractors, she noted.

"I don't think we have an optimal set of guidelines yet," Pagidipati said.

The aim of this study, she said, was to try to add some context to the issue.

Dr. Thomas Whayne is a professor of medicine at the University of Kentucky's Gill Heart Institute.

Whayne said the study performed a "statistical exercise," and doubted it will alter anything doctors or patients do.

But, he said, it does highlight concerns that the USPSTF guidelines could leave a lot of people untreated.

The USPSTF is a government-appointed, independent panel of medical experts. It regularly reviews scientific research and makes recommendations on health screenings and preventive medicine.

Last year, the task force came out with recommendations on which adults should consider using a statin for primary prevention -- that is, preventing a first-time heart attack or stroke.

The panel suggested statins be considered for people who: are between the ages of 40 and 75; have at least one major risk factor for heart disease or stroke -- such as diabetes or high blood pressure; and have at least a 10 percent chance of suffering a heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years.