By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Despite some early concerns, a new study suggests the powerful cholesterol drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors may not cause memory problems or other mental symptoms.

The drugs, which include evolocumab (Repatha) and alirocumab (Praluent), were approved in the United States in 2015. That came after trials showed they can dramatically slash LDL cholesterol (the "bad" kind), including in people with a genetic condition that often causes premature heart disease.

But early findings also hinted at a potential side effect: cognitive problems such as memory lapses and confusion.

The risk was small, though, and it was not clear whether the drugs were actually causing the problems.

Enter the new study. It's the first to actually follow PCSK9 patients over time, looking for new memory problems or other cognitive issues, said lead researcher Dr. Robert Giugliano.

The study involved more than 1,200 patients who were randomly assigned to take either Repatha or a placebo. At the outset, patients took standard tests of memory, planning and other mental skills. They repeated those tests three times over the next two years.

The patients were also asked about any cognitive issues they'd noticed in daily life.

Overall, the study found, no differences surfaced between Repatha patients and those taking the placebo.

The findings should be "reassuring," said Giugliano, a heart disease specialist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Dr. Erin Michos, a cardiologist who was not involved in the study, agreed.

"I do think the findings should provide much reassurance to patients," said Michos, who is associate director of preventive cardiology at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Still, she said, the patients -- who were 63 years old, on average -- were typically followed for only 19 months.

"I am definitely interested in longer follow-up," Michos said. "We will need to see what happens after 10 years."

A five-year extension study is underway, Giugliano said. The research is being funded by Repatha maker Amgen, Inc.

For now, Michos said she feels "very comfortable" recommending PCSK9 inhibitors to certain "high-risk" patients who can benefit from them.