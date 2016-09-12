Is It Wise to Take a Steroid for a Sore Throat?

By Randy Dotinga

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 18, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers seeking new sore throat treatments report only modest success with a single dose of a steroid medication.

Concerns about growing bacterial resistance to antibiotics have led scientists to look for alternative therapies for sore throat, a common reason for doctor visits.

In this new British study, a steroid medication led to improvement in about one-third of patients with sore throat.

But, two U.S. physicians said they aren't rushing to prescribe the drugs on the basis of these results.

Steroid treatment "might mask a more serious problem. That's really pretty important," said Dr. Robert Centor, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"Most sore throats are relatively simple, but some are relatively dangerous, and people can die or end up in the ICU," said Centor, who wasn't involved in the study. "Steroids could suppress the symptoms that would give you a clue that something bad is going on."

Sore throat is especially common in children and younger adults, Centor said. "A lot of sore throats are viral, and [patients] usually have a cough and not much of a fever. Patients can usually still swallow food."

Physicians may prescribe antibiotics for sore throats, although they have no effect on viral infections, only bacterial ones. Alternatives are needed that reduce both symptoms of sore throats and antibiotic usage, the study authors said in background notes.

The new study looks at a steroid -- a drug designed to dampen immune system responses. Researchers led by Gail Nicola Hayward, of the University of Oxford, analyzed the effects of a single dose of dexamethasone. Similar steroids include prednisone and methylprednisolone.

The researchers randomly assigned 565 adults in England with a sore throat that didn't require an antibiotic to take a large dose of dexamethasone (10 milligrams) or a placebo. Half the patients were younger than 34.

At 24 hours, the 288 patients who took the medication fared about the same as the 277 who didn't. But at 48 hours, more than one-third of those who took the drug -- 102 -- had recovered.