Here's the Recipe to Keep Colon Cancer at Bay

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Sept. 7, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- For reducing colon cancer risk, whole grains and regular exercise are a must, while processed meats and alcohol should be limited, a large research review finds.

Three servings (about 3 ounces) a day of whole grains -- such as brown rice or whole-wheat bread -- may lower colon cancer risk by 17 percent, according to a new report from the American Institute for Cancer Research and the World Cancer Research Fund International.

And greater consumption of whole grains confers even more protection, said the researchers, who evaluated close to 100 studies. Among more than 29 million adult participants, about 250,000 had colon cancer.

"The extensive review of the scientific literature revealed that colorectal cancer is largely preventable through a healthy diet and lifestyle," said report panel member Dr. Edward Giovannucci.

"Maintaining a healthy body weight, physical activity, a healthy diet, and avoiding smoking and high alcohol intake all contribute to lower risk of colorectal cancer," added Giovannucci, a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health.

Based on their analysis, the researchers recommend limiting red meat, such as beef or pork, to no more than 500 grams (cooked weight) a week. That's about 17 ounces or just over a pound.

Also, eat little, or no, processed meat such as ham, hot dogs and bacon, the report suggests.

Being overweight or obese, or drinking two or more alcoholic drinks (30 grams) a day were also linked to greater colon cancer risk.

"A healthy diet should include an emphasis on high-fiber whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and less on highly processed grains or starchy foods, especially those high in added sugars and fats," Giovannucci said.

Other sources of dietary fiber, dairy products and calcium supplementation were also deemed beneficial for lowering colon cancer risk.

However, supplements will not take the place of a healthy diet, the report noted.

Colon cancer is the fourth most common cancer worldwide and the third most common in the United States, the researchers said in background notes. It is also the fourth most common cause of cancer-related deaths globally.