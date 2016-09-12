FDA OKs Diabetes Device to Replace Finger Sticking

TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- In news that's sure to delight people with diabetes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that the Dexcom G5 continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM) can be used to make insulin dosing decisions alone, without the need for additional fingerstick tests of blood sugar levels.

That means people with diabetes who use the Dexcom G5 CGM will likely be spared at least three or four fingersticks a day. Right now, blood sugar tests require the use of a lancing device to prick a small hole in the finger to collect a drop of blood to measure the current blood sugar level.

And, until now, even people with a continuous glucose monitor needed to verify those levels before figuring out how much insulin they needed for meals, or to bring down a high blood sugar level. Now, they'll just need to do two fingersticks a day (once every 12 hours) to be sure the Dexcom CGM device is calibrated properly, and giving correct readings.

More than 29 million people have diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People with type 1 diabetes don't make enough insulin -- a hormone the body needs to use the carbohydrates in food for fuel. Because of this, people with type 1 rely on insulin injections or insulin delivered through a tiny catheter inserted under the skin and then attached to an insulin pump worn outside the body. People with type 1 diabetes may need five or six insulin injections daily.

In people with type 2 diabetes, the body is no longer able to use insulin properly. Most (95 percent) of diabetes cases involve the type 2 form of the disease.

To measure blood sugar levels, the Dexcom G5 CGM relies on a small sensor wire inserted just below the skin. This wire continuously monitors blood sugar levels and, through a transmitter worn on the skin, sends information on blood sugar levels to a dedicated receiver, and a compatible mobile device -- such as a smartphone or a tablet.