Could a Little Alcohol Lower Your Diabetes Risk?

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, July 27, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- That glass of wine or pint of beer you enjoy with dinner every night might come with an added benefit -- a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, a new Danish study contends.

The researchers found that men who had 14 drinks each week and women who had nine drinks a week appeared to have the lowest risk of type 2 diabetes, compared to nondrinkers or people who drank more heavily, said senior researcher Janne Tolstrup.

People received the most benefit if they spread those drinks out during the week, rather than downing them all in one or two binges, Tolstrup added.

"Drinking pattern seemed to play a role for the risk of diabetes," Tolstrup said. "Drinking frequency was important, as those who were drinking three to four times per week had lower risk as compared to those drinking only once per week -- regardless of the total weekly amount."

The potential protective effect of alcohol also appeared to be limited to wine and beer, Tolstrup said. Hard liquor provided no benefit to men, and could actually increase a woman's risk of diabetes, the findings showed.

"There seemed to be little beneficial effects from spirits," Tolstrup said.

She's a professor of epidemiology with the University of Southern Denmark's National Institute of Public Health in Copenhagen.

But at least one diabetes expert suggested that if you're thinking of drinking just to prevent type 2 diabetes, you might want to put the corkscrew down.

"I wouldn't recommend increasing alcohol consumption on the basis of this study," said Dr. Adrian Vella, an endocrinologist and internist with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Also, the study only found an association between alcohol consumption and diabetes risk, not a cause-and-effect connection.

The new research included data from the Danish Health Examination Survey. The survey of more than 70,000 people was done in 2007-2008. The participants provided details of their alcohol consumption, lifestyle and overall health. These people were followed through 2012, with an average follow-up of about five years.