Secrets of Metabolism

Jan. 3, 2017 -- If you’re trying to manage your weight, you’ll need to mind your metabolism.

Metabolism, specifically resting metabolism, is the body’s engine. It’s the energy you burn just to keep your heart beating, your lungs breathing, and your other organs running.

Metabolism Myths Will eating more frequently boost your metabolism? An expert takes on three common beliefs.

Unless you’re an elite athlete, resting metabolism accounts for 60% to 75% of all the calories you burn each day, and it varies a lot from person to person.

If you’re counting calories, knowing your resting metabolism can help you figure out how much you can eat without gaining weight.

People who have a naturally high metabolic rate can eat more, without gaining weight, than people who burn calories at a slower pace.

Sounds great, right? You’ve got this awesome internal combustion engine that burns hundreds of calories a day without you having to do a single situp.

Now for the bad news: It’s hard to boost your resting metabolism much beyond its natural set point, though it is possible to slow it down.

Here’s what science has shown can put a dent in your ability to lose weight and keep if off.