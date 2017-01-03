DASH Diet Wins Top Spot Again

Jan. 4, 2017 -- The DASH diet is rated the best overall diet in the U.S. News & World Report annual diet ranking -- the seventh consecutive year it has won the top spot.

"DASH" stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension. The eating plan emphasizes eating whole grains, fruits, and vegetables while limiting salt. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute developed it to help people lower high blood pressure.

U.S. News & World Report rated 38 different diet plans, with rankings based on reviews from an expert panel of doctors who specialize in diabetes, heart health, and weight loss, as well as nutritionists and dietary consultants.

They rated the plans in nine categories:

Best diets overall

Best commercial diets

Best weight-loss diets

Best fast weight-loss diets

Best diets for healthy eating

Easiest diets to follow

Best diets for diabetes

Best diets for heart disease

Best plant-based diets

To help rank the diets, the experts considered several factors, including how easy it is to follow a specific diet, the likelihood of short- and long-term weight loss, and how well the diet protects against heart disease and diabetes.