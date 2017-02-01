Dueling Quarterback Diets: Matt Ryan vs. Tom Brady

Feb. 1, 2017 -- It’s a pretty good bet that NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Matt Ryan aren’t eating anything close to what you’re serving at your Super Bowl party for Sunday’s big game.

New England Patriots star Brady, 39, credits his well-publicized Spartan eating routine for keeping him at the top of his game at an age when most star quarterbacks are retired. His $200 cookbook of no-sugar, no-white flour, no-dairy recipes, the TB12 Nutrition Manual, sold out quickly online when it was released last May.

Ryan, of the Atlanta Falcons, isn’t quite as extreme with his diet. He’s said he favors clean eating but allows room for occasional treats.

Ryan, who is 8 years younger than Brady and was named the 2016 Pro Football Writers of America NFL MVP, said he’s studied how the four-time Super Bowl champ stays in shape. “He’s set the bar for longevity, aging well, and playing at a really high level for a really long time,” Ryan told NBC Sports.

"He is a role model," agrees Nancy Clark, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics.

Even with good genetics, there's no doubt the diet is crucial, says Clark, the author of "Nancy Clark's Sports Nutrition Guidebook." Diet helps fine-tune athletes' ability to perform at their best and is important to recover quickly from injury. That applies not just to the football field and pro athletes, but also to our workouts and workdays, she says.

WebMD asked nutrition experts to weigh in on the quarterbacks’ dueling diets.