Recall: Star Snacks Co. Cashews

June 7, 2017 -- If you shop at ALDI grocery stores, check your pantry for Southern Grove brand cashews. Two lots of cashew halves and pieces have been recalled by the manufacturer after customers reported finding pieces of broken glass in the product.

The cashews were sold by ALDI stores in 29 states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recall affects the Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt sold in 8-ounce (227-gram) canisters, labeled with UPC No. 041498179366. The affected cashews have best by dates of 11/27/18 and 11/28/18.

If you have these products in your pantry, don’t eat them. Either throw them away or return them to an ALDI store for a refund.

For more information, customers may contact the manufacturer, Star Snacks, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. ET, at 201-882-4593 or RecallFEQ01@gmail.com.