Recall: Canned Pasta Shells and Spaghetti

June 12, 2017 -- Conagra Brands is recalling about 700,125 pounds of canned spaghetti and meatball products, including a product in the Chef Boyardee brand.

The recall, due to undeclared milk in the products, affects six brands.

The company produced the products from January 5, 2017, to January 12, 2017, and shipped them nationwide. Inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection, look for the code “EST. 794M.” All recalled products were sold in 14.75-ounce cans.

The following products have been recalled:

414,424 pounds of “Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce,” labeled with package code 2100700500 and a use by date of 12/26/18.

131,718 pounds of “Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” labeled with package code 2100701200 and a use by date of 01/02/19.

71, 614 pounds of “Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE,” labeled with package code 2100701200 and a use by date of 01/02/19.

38,330 pounds of “Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce,” labeled with package code 2100701200 and a use by date of 01/02/19.

22,064 pounds of “Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE,” labeled with package code 2100701200 and a use by date of 01/02/19.

21, 975 pounds of “Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce,” labeled with package code 2100701200 and a use by date of 01/02/19.

The Department of Agriculture has received no reports of any health problems linked to the recall.

People are urged not to eat the products and to return them to where they bought them or throw them away. People worried about injury or illness from the products are encouraged to contact their health care provider. People with questions about the recall are directed to call Conagra customer service at 866-213-1245.