Recall: Tyson Foods Chicken Products

June 12, 2017 -- Tyson Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling more than 2 million pounds of chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

A supplier told the company on June 6 that its breadcrumbs contained undeclared milk allergens.

The ready-to-eat breaded chicken items were produced and packaged on various dates from Aug. 17, 2016, to Jan.14, 2017.

The company shipped them nationwide for institutional use, including several schools that purchased products through the company’s commercial channels.

The company has not reported any cases of illnesses from the products.

The following products are being recalled:

31.86-pound bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN STRIP-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003859-0928 and production dates of 09/09/2016, 10/05/2016, 10/14/2016, 10/15/2016, 11/09/2016, 12/10/2016, 12/30/2016, and 01/14/2017.

31.05-pound bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS-CN” with case code 003857-0928 and a production date of 11/12/2016.

30.6-pound bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016477-0928 and production dates of 09/10/2016, 09/16/2016, 09/23/2016, 09/30/2016, and 10/06/2016.

30.6-pound bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN CHUNK-SHAPED BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 016478-0928 and production dates of 09/16/2016, 09/28/2016, and 10/06/2016.

20-pound bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, BREADED CHICKEN PATTIES-CN” with case code 005778-0928 and production dates of 09/14/2016, 09/19/2016, and 10/03/2016.

32.81-pound bulk cases of “Tyson FULLY COOKED, WHOLE GRAIN GOLDEN CRISPY CHICKEN CHUNK FRITTERS-CN CHUNK-SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIE FRITTERS” with case code 070364-0928 and a production date of 08/17/2016.

20-pound bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties” with case code 005778-0861 and a production date of 10/03/2016.

20-pound bulk cases of “SPARE TIME, Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters” with case code 016477-0861 and production dates of 09/16/2016 and 10/06/2016.

The recalled products have the number “P-1325” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection.

These products should be thrown away or returned to where they were bought. Consumers with questions may call the Tyson Foods consumer relations department at 866-328-3156 or email Comments@Tyson.com.