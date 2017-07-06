July 6, 2017 -- Clif Bar & Company is voluntarily recalling 12 of its products, most of which are marketed for children, because they may contain nut allergens. The popular bars could include peanuts, walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, Brazil nuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, and coconut.

Serious or life-threatening allergic reactions are possible for those with severe allergy to nuts or peanuts. There have been no reports of illness from this recall so far.

The bars were sold online and at retail stores throughout the United States. The affected products can be identified by the “Best By” date code found on the back of the individual packaging.

The following products are recalled:

CLIF BUILDER'S 18-count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint: Lot Code FROM : 24MAR16M; Lot Code TO : 08FEB18M

: 24MAR16M; : 08FEB18M CLIF Kid Zbar Protein 30-count Variety Pack -- Lot Code FROM : 31MAY16M; Lot Code TO : 15OCT17M

: 31MAY16M; : 15OCT17M CLIF BUILDER'S Chocolate Mint 12-count -- Lot Code FROM : 05APR16M3; Lot Code TO : 23APR18M3

: 05APR16M3; : 23APR18M3 CLIF BUILDER'S Chocolate Mint 6-pack -- Lot Code FROM : 05APR16M3; Lot Code TO : 23APR18M3

: 05APR16M3; : 23APR18M3 CLIF BUILDER'S Chocolate Mint 7-pack -- Lot Code FROM : 05APR16M3; Lot Code TO : 23APR18M3

: 05APR16M3; : 23APR18M3 CLIF BUILDER'S Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200-count -- Lot Code FROM : 05APR16M3; Lot Code TO : 23APR18M3

: 05APR16M3; : 23APR18M3 CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip 10-pack -- Lot Code FROM : 05APR16M3; Lot Code TO : 23APR18M3

: 05APR16M3; : 23APR18M3 CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip 150-count -- Lot Code FROM : 05APR16M3; Lot Code TO : 23APR18M3

: 05APR16M3; : 23APR18M3 CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip 5-pack -- Lot Code FROM : 05APR16M3; Lot Code TO : 23APR18M3

: 05APR16M3; : 23APR18M3 CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint 10-pack -- Lot Code FROM : 05APR16M3; Lot Code TO : 23APR18M3

: 05APR16M3; : 23APR18M3 CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint 150-count -- Lot Code FROM : 05APR16M3; Lot Code TO : 23APR18M3

: 05APR16M3; : 23APR18M3 CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint 5-pack -- Lot Code FROM: 05APR16M3; Lot Code TO: 23APR18M3

No other Clif Bar & Company products are affected.

The company is asking people to return the products to where they bought them for a refund or exchange. People with questions can call 866-526-1970 or visit the company’s website here.