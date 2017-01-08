This Pizza-Pasta Hybrid Is 'Worst' Restaurant Item

July 31, 2017 -- A dish of pasta piled high with processed meats and a milkshake spiked with sweet liqueurs helped The Cheesecake Factory dominate a nutritional watchdog group’s annual list of least healthy meals.

The restaurant chain gets a perennial pie in the face from the Center for Science in the Public Interest, which released its Xtreme Eating awards Monday. This year is no exception, with two Cheesecake Factory dishes on the list of eight high-calorie, high-fat, high-sodium items singled out by the center.

The least healthy single dish on the list was the Pasta Napoletana, which takes the toppings of a meat lover’s pizza and drops them onto a bowl of noodles. All that adds up to more than 2,300 calories, plus 79 grams of saturated fat and nearly 4,400 milligrams of sodium.

“Nobody goes to The Cheesecake Factory expecting a light meal,” says Lindsay Moyer, senior nutritionist at the center. “You’re going to get a huge portion of food. But the foods themselves are some of the worst as well. This dish has sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, and bacon on a pasta that’s absolutely covered in butter and cream.”