Protein Powder Can Provide Boost But At What Cost?

Sept. 1, 2017 -- Americans spend billions of dollars a year on protein supplements to build muscle or lose weight, or because they think it’s a healthy thing to do.

But do you really need all that protein, and are the powders and supplements safe?

Questions about their safety came up following the death of 25-year-old-Australian bodybuilder Meegan Hefford, who ate a high-protein diet that included protein supplements. Hefford, the mother of two young children, had an undiagnosed genetic disorder that reduced her body’s ability to handle large amounts of protein.

Hefford’s disorder, known as urea cycle disorder, is rare. It affects about 1 in 8,500 people. But the use of protein supplements in the United States is common.