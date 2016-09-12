Weight-Loss Surgery Linked to Gastro Issues

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- While weight-loss surgery can help obese people drop unwanted pounds, a new study suggests the procedure may also trigger long-lasting tummy troubles for many patients.

Dutch researchers found that people who had the most common type of weight-loss surgery -- known as laparoscopic Roux-en-Y gastric bypass -- suffered gastrointestinal problems and food intolerance up to two years after their operation.

The procedure entails stapling the stomach and re-routing the intestines, so that food that is consumed bypasses most of the stomach and caloric consumption is reduced.

These issues are unlikely to be confined to this type of weight-loss surgery alone, said study author Dr. Thomas Boerlage. He is a researcher in the department of internal medicine at MC Slotervaart, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

"I would very much expect other bariatric [weight-loss] procedures to [cause] gastrointestinal complaints, too," Boerlage cautioned. He said that gastric banding, along with newer types of weight-loss options, are "fairly certain" to spark long-term gastrointestinal complications.

Boerlage pointed out that "it was already known from previous studies that patients can develop gastrointestinal complaints after a Roux-en-Y gastric bypass. However, most of those studies concerned only the first year after surgery, and you can imagine that people might have complaints shortly after surgery, whatever kind of surgery it is."

To assess the risk for long-term gastrointestinal complications, Boerlage's team focused on the experience of nearly 250 patients who underwent the surgery in 2012. All completed a gastrointestinal and food tolerance survey two years after undergoing the procedure. The patients' answers were stacked up against those of 295 comparably obese patients who had not undergone surgery.

By most measures, the weight-loss surgery patients were found to be struggling with significantly more gastrointestinal disturbances at the two-year mark than those who hadn't undergone the procedure, the investigators found.

For example, surgery patients were found to be saddled with more abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion and constipation, compared with the non-surgical group. Surgery patients did, however, report lower levels of both hunger pain and acid regurgitation, compared with non-surgical patients.