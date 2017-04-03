As Weight Goes Up, So Does Death Risk

MONDAY, April 3, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Adults who become overweight or obese have a higher risk of dying from heart disease, cancer or other illnesses, a new study suggests.

Further, the risk of dying increases in proportion to the amount of excess weight you gain, the researchers found.

The results undercut the so-called "obesity paradox" -- a theory that obesity could protect the health of some people and even give them a survival advantage, said senior study author Andrew Stokes. He's an assistant professor of global health with the Boston University School of Public Health.

In the study, Stokes and his colleagues tracked the weight history of more than 225,000 participants in three large studies, gauging the maximum body mass index (BMI) of each person across an average of 16 years.

"We found that after considering weight history, the apparent paradoxical association between overweight/obesity and the risk of dying completely disappeared," Stokes said.

Morbidly obese people were twice as likely to die from any cause, more than three times as likely to die from heart disease, and 50 percent more likely to die from cancer compared with normal-weight folks, researchers concluded.

Previous studies with results supporting the obesity paradox have only checked participants' BMI at one point in time, producing a weight "snapshot" that might not reflect the person's actual excess pounds over their lifetime, Stokes said.

This can bias the results, when you consider that many people with a fatal illness frequently lose a lot of weight prior to death, he said.

"Some people have unintentional weight loss driven by the onset of a chronic disease like cancer or a heart condition," Stokes said. "When you just consider the snapshot, some people in the normal-weight category are those who developed a disease and are losing weight on the pathway to dying. That acts as a bias."

Tracking the subjects' weight every couple of years via questionnaires, researchers were able to categorize them based on the highest BMI they reached during the study period -- underweight (less than 18.5 BMI), normal weight (18.5-25 BMI), overweight (25-30 BMI), obese (30-35 BMI) and morbidly obese (greater than 35 BMI).